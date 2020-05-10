Three-drug combo leads to faster recovery times, study suggests

A study in Hong Kong suggests that treating Covid-19 patients with a three-drug combo can lead to far quicker recovery times, Al Jazeera reports.

The trial involved just 127 patients and was carried out in late February through March on people hospitalized with mild to moderate symptoms of the virus. Hong Kong has a policy of admitting everyone who tests positive to hospital, not just serious cases.

Researchers treated some patients with three anti-viral drugs, and a report published in the British medical journal The Lancet noted that those who received the combo recovered on average five days earlier than those in the control group.