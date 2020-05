22:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 16, 5780 , 10/05/20 Iyar 16, 5780 , 10/05/20 ANALYSIS: No reason to fear partial Judea & Samaria sovereignty Read more The implementation of sovereignty in parts of Area C in Judea and Samaria is a hot potato for the newly formed Israeli government. ► ◄ Last Briefs