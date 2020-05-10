Yamina: Netanyahu has abandoned his loyal partners

The Yamina party has delivered an official statement at the conclusion of its party meeting this afternoon, at which it was decided not to enter the unity government that is expected to be sworn into office this Wednesday.

"We have no interest in fancy titles without any real influence. Following years during which we were successful in influencing government policy, Netanyahu is distancing us from having any real influence and has chosen to consign us to the last row of seats, where we would have no influence at all.

"Netanyahu should know that someone who abandons his loyal partners in good times won't find them at his side when times are bad. Yamina will gain strength in the opposition where we will present bold plans in the areas of state, security, finance, and religion. In another year and a half, the game will begin on the right and Yamina will present itself as the genuine right-wing alternative. Netanyahu has sealed the dismantling of the right-wing bloc."