News BriefsIyar 16, 5780 , 10/05/20
MK Peretz: 'We won't enter a gov't in which we have no real influence'
Yamina MKs have concluded their meeting discussing the state of their party's negotiations with Likud regarding entry into the unity government expected to be sworn in this Wednesday.
Education Minister Rafi Peretz told reporters: "Our message is very clear: If we don't have any real influence, we won't sit in the government. We are demanding positions of influence in order to be able to steer the government in the direction that Yamina represents."
