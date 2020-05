15:56 Reported News Briefs Iyar 16, 5780 , 10/05/20 Iyar 16, 5780 , 10/05/20 Coronavirus death toll in Israel up to 248 Read more The number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed over the past 24 hours was just 14 as the amount of virus tests also saw a drastic drop-off. ► ◄ Last Briefs