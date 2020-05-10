|
Remand extended of man whose dog attacked Egged bus driver
The 28-year-old man from Jerusalem who was arrested last week after allegedly setting his dog on an Egged bus driver, causing him serious injuries, has had his remand extended by another three days.
The man had boarded a bus with his dog on a leash, and the driver asked him to muzzle the animal. Instead of complying, the man unleashed the dog which then attacked the driver, who was taken to hospital for treatment.
