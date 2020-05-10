15:47 Reported News Briefs Iyar 16, 5780 , 10/05/20 Iyar 16, 5780 , 10/05/20 MK Shaked: 'Yamina is one party, and so it will remain' MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) wrote today on her Twitter account that, "Contrary to what is being reported, the official Yamina announcement was made with my knowledge and assent. The proposals made by the Likud were a disgrace, and have led to the disintegration of the right-wing bloc. However, all attempts to cause Yamina to fragment will fail. Yamina is one party, and so it will remain." ► ◄ Last Briefs