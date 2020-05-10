|
15:43
Reported
News Briefs
Tax reports, requests for refunds can be submitted online
The Israel Tax Authority has announced that the procedure for reporting taxable income will be simplified this year due to the coronavirus epidemic - people applying for tax refunds and submitting annual reports will not have to do so in person.
From today until the end of June, 2020, it will be possible to submit tax reports and requests for tax refunds online, via the Tax Authority website.
