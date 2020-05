15:39 Reported News Briefs Iyar 16, 5780 , 10/05/20 Iyar 16, 5780 , 10/05/20 Five arrested at Jerusalem demonstration Police operating in the area around Zaks Square in Jerusalem have arrested five people at a demonstration taking place. The demonstrators were reportedly attempting to block traffic and refused to obey police orders to disperse. ► ◄ Last Briefs