A second Chinese wave? Covid-19 cases rise again

Eleven new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the northeastern Chinese city of Shulan, The Guardian reports. The city has now been classified as high-risk by the government, meaning in practice that residential compounds have been locked down, non-essential transportation has been banned, and schools have been closed.

All of the cases seem to originate from one woman who infected her relatives and others with whom she came into contact, reports Reuters. Other than the 11 cases in Shulan, China claims that only 3 other people are currently diagnosed positive with the virus. One of the 14 cases is in Wuhan, the city where the virus originated.