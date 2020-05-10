Yemen blaming Somali migrants for 'import' of coronavirus

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has called on the people of Yemen not to stigmatize the many migrants within their borders and blame them for the arrival of the coronavirus epidemic in their country.

The first reported case in Yemen's capital, Sana'a, was that of a Somali refugee, and the IOM alleges that migrants are suffering abuse from Yemeni citizens who view them as "transmitters of disease." Many are being denied access to health services and they are being pushed out of cities and towns to more isolated areas where they lack even basic amenities.

The World Health Organization's Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Ahmed Al Mandhari, said, "This virus respects no borders—it targets everyone, regardless of race, political affiliation or geographical location. There is absolutely no evidence that one group of people is more responsible for its transmission than another. There are, however, groups of people who are more vulnerable as a result of having pre-existing medical conditions and/or limited access to care, especially in emergency settings. It is our collective duty to prioritize and protect these groups."