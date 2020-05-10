Muslim rioters destroy wheat field, run over Jewish farmer near Shilo

Muslims arrived Sunday morning with tractors to a wheat field cultivated by Jewish farmers in the Shilo bloc, and began to destroy the field.

The farmer who arrived at the site in an attempt to prevent the vandalism was hit and run over by one of the tractors in the spot. One Muslim rioter was arrested.

Attorney Menashe Yado of the Honenu legal aid organization that helps area residents said: "This is a violent takeover by Arabs of a wheat field cultivated by Jewish farmers in the Shilo bloc. The Arab rioters succeeded in destroying a large area of ​​wheat and even ran over the Jewish farmer who tried to halt the tractors of the rioters; the farmer was evacuated by MDA to Shaare Zedek hospital.

"This is a rise in the Arab takeover of Jewish land, which is undoubtedly a direct result of police and military laxity against the Arab rioters on the ground. We've now issued urgent letters to the police demanding that the rioters be arrested and to seize the tractors with which the attack was carried out, among other things in order to pay back the damage caused to the farmer."