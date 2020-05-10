Forum to save economy submits recommendations to Prime Minister

The Ness Forum to Rescue the Economy this morning presented a detailed report to the Prime Minister and the Economy Minister. The report presents an activity plan containing recommendations on issues pertaining to the entire economy as well as recommendations for specific sectors and industries.

Among the recommendations: Deferring credit and loans for a period of 6 months, the rate of state guarantee loans must be significantly and immediately increased to at least 50% and a rate of 80% in the "risky" industries; deferring all tax and duty payments for 90 days, and pushing off payments for those on leave without pay for participation in financing wages.