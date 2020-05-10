Nahal Amud Nature Reserve closed to public until Thursday

The Nahal Amud Nature Reserve will be closed to hikers from today through Wednesday due to the closure of the area's roads by the Israel Police for fear of crowds in the Miron area during Lag B'Omer days.

The site will reopen to the public on Thursday.

The Nature and Parks Authority reiterates that under the shade of the coronavirus entrance to nature reserves and national parks that have already been opened is only allowed through registration and pre-order through the Nature and Parks Authority website.