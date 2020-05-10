Germany: Rise in anti-Semitism following Yom Kippur attack

A new report from an anti-Semitism monitor in Germany found that reported incidents rose following the attack on a Halle synagogue last Yom Kippur, JTA reports.

“The public perception of the topic of anti-Semitism was strongly marked by the far-right terrorist attack on a synagogue in Halle on Yom Kippur,” the Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism (RIAS) wrote in releasing the report this week.