22:19 Reported News Briefs Iyar 15, 5780 , 09/05/20 Iyar 15, 5780 , 09/05/20 Connecting agriculture and history in the Land of Israel Read more Are the three pilgrimage festivals in this week's Torah reading agriculturally or historically based? The answer lies in the connection between the two. ► ◄ Last Briefs