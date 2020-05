22:09 Reported News Briefs Iyar 15, 5780 , 09/05/20 Iyar 15, 5780 , 09/05/20 Interior Min.: 'We need to do serious soul-searching' Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) said, "We need to do serious soul-searching in our communities. Unfortunately, 70% of the patients in the entire State of Israel were haredim. Don't just count Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Beitar, Elad, and Modi'in Illit. Even within other cities, those who know the statistics, like I do, knows that in the neighborhoods there, it's mostly haredim." ► ◄ Last Briefs