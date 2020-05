21:28 Reported News Briefs Iyar 15, 5780 , 09/05/20 Iyar 15, 5780 , 09/05/20 Refuting NYTimes Op-Ed against sovereignty in Judea and Samaria Read more Jew haters can’t do any worse than they’ve been doing for decades, but sovereignty will make it harder for Israel's enemies to kill Jews. ► ◄ Last Briefs