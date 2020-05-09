Abbas: We'll take measures in response to Israeli sovereignty

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas warned on Friday that measures will be taken against Israel and the United States if Israel implements its plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

Abbas' warning was made during a meeting he chaired at his office in Ramallah for the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee.

