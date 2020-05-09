PA banks to reopen account of terrorists' families

Palestinian Authority (PA) officials announced on Friday they would defy a new Israeli order which would see fines and jail time being handed down to anyone facilitating payments to jailed terrorists and their families, Reuters reports.

PA banks began shutting down the accounts of some prisoners and their families in recent days ahead of the new order taking effect.

