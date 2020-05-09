Danon: Iranian satellite is for military, not civilian, purposes

Following Iran's launch of its "Noor" satellite and continued attempts to transfer advanced weapons across the Middle East, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Friday sent a request to the Security Council to discuss and condemn the Iranian actions.

Danon noted that Iran’s actions violate Security Council Resolution 2231, which was passed as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

