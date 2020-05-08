Syrian vandalizes Amsterdam kosher restaurant again

A Syrian asylum-seeker who in 2017 broke into a kosher restaurant in Amsterdam was again arrested for smashing its windows while holding a lighter, JTA reported on Friday.

Officers on Friday morning used pepper spray to subdue the 31-year-old man, Saleh Ali, outside HaCarmel restaurant.

