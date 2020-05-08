Iranian hackers target coronavirus drugmaker Gilead

Hackers linked to Iran targeted staff at US drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc. in recent weeks, according to publicly-available web archives reviewed by Reuters and three cybersecurity researchers.

Gilead is the company which developed remdesivir, an experimental drug that appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster and which was approved last week for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)