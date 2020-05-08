Staffer in Pence's office tests positive for coronavirus

A staffer in US Vice President Mike Pence’s office has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, administration officials said Friday, according to The Hill.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the case at a press briefing and said that the White House had put in place guidelines used to protect essential workers to keep those in the complex safe.

