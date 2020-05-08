Coronavirus in Israel: 16,436 cases, 11,229 recoveries

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday evening that the number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 16,436, with 30 new cases having been confirmed.

The death toll in Israel from COVID-19 stands at 245, with 11,229 having recovered and released from the hospitals.

