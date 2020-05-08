Confirmed: Pompeo to visit Israel next week

The US State Department confirmed on Friday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Israel on May 13.

According to the statement, Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Speaker of the Knesset Benny Gantz in Jerusalem “to discuss US and Israeli efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as regional security issues related to Iran’s malign influence.”

