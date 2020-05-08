18:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Report: Final terms presented to Yamina for joining unity government According to a report from Channel 12 News, the final terms have been presented to the right-wing Yamina party for joining the unity government. These terms include the following positions for Yamina Knesset members: Minister of Education, Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage, Deputy Defense Minister, Chairman of the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, responsibility for National Service (service in the social welfare sector as an alternative to military service) and perhaps responsibility over the Settlement Division, whose duties include building new towns and strengthening existing towns and communities located in outlying areas including Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs