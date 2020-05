18:19 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Benny Gantz: 'This is not the government of my dreams' In his weekly Facebook letter, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz has written that "this is not the government of my dreams but it is probably not the government of Netanyahu's dreams either. But at the end of the day unity is what the nation of Israel wants and unity is what the citizens of Israel need." ► ◄ Last Briefs