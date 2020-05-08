18:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Education Minister: 'An effort for the benefit of parents' The Minister of Education Rabbi Rafi Peretz has released the following statement: "We have reached an agreement with the Ministry of Finance and the local municipal councils regarding the the operation of schools in the afternoon. This will result in a significant reopening of the economy and its gradual return to an effective routine. The move will apply to the 3-8 age range. This effort is being make to benefit parents and to create an optimal routine, all in accordance with the Ministry of Health's guidelines." ► ◄ Last Briefs