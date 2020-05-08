Yamina party operatives in dismay over being marginalized by new gov.

Yamina party activists are in dismay over being marginalized in formation of the new government. In an open letter written to all members of Yamina as well as government ministers and Knesset members, Yamina party activists from throughout the country, especially those representing municipal councils in Judea and Samara, expressed their disappointment in having the main elements of their party platform -- annexation and curbing the power of the Supreme Court -- omitted from the new government's agenda.

The letter states that Yamina activists prefer that their party stay out of the new government until their issues are addressed and, failing that, the party should no longer join with the Likud or any other party in forming a political bloc prior to national elections.