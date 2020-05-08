17:09 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 'Israel is the safest place for a Jew to be now' One of Israel's leading rabbinical authorities Rabbi Benjamin Elyashiv has announced that 'Israel is the safest place for a Jew to be now.' The rabbi reached this conclusion after utilization of the "Goral HaGra" or "Divine Lottery" procedure where the Torah is opened randomly and a verse from that page is randomly selected. The verse happened to be "See, I have set the land before you; come and possess the land which the Lord swore to your forefathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and to Jacob, to give them and their descendants after them." (Deuteronomy 1:8) ► ◄ Last Briefs