News BriefsIyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20
'Israel is the safest place for a Jew to be now'
One of Israel's leading rabbinical authorities Rabbi Benjamin Elyashiv has announced that 'Israel is the safest place for a Jew to be now.' The rabbi reached this conclusion after utilization of the "Goral HaGra" or "Divine Lottery" procedure where the Torah is opened randomly and a verse from that page is randomly selected. The verse happened to be "See, I have set the land before you; come and possess the land which the Lord swore to your forefathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and to Jacob, to give them and their descendants after them." (Deuteronomy 1:8)
