16:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Pres. Trump: 'I do not believe Chinese spread Covid-19 intentionally' President Donal Trump has stated in an interview with Fox news that "I do not believe the Chinese spread the coronavirus intentionally." In addition, Trump said that he will soon make a decision regarding America's continuing financing of the World Health Organization.