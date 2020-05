16:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 US unemployment rate rises to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression The unemployment rate in the United States has risen to 14.7%, the highest since the great depression. 20.5 million Americans have lost their jobs since the coronavirus outbreak. ► ◄ Last Briefs