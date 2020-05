16:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 'With coronavirus distraction, the time is now for annexation' Israeli journalist and Middle East affairs expert Yoni Ben Menachem says "with the world distracted by the coronavirus, the time is now for annexation." The annexation being proposed would include the Jordan Valley as well as all communities in Judea and Samaria and surrounding areas. ► ◄ Last Briefs