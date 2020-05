16:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Israeli basketball leagues to resume play May 30, June 1 Israel's premier basketball league will resume play on May 30, while the national league will resume play on June 1. Games had been suspended due to the coroanvirus outbreak. In order to be eligible for play, the basketball players involved must begin self-quarantine on Sunday and restrict contact to members of their immediate families. ► ◄ Last Briefs