16:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Scotland death toll from Covid-19 reaches 1,811 The death toll in Scotland from Covid-19 has climbed to 1,811 after 49 additional deaths were recorded during the last 24 hours.