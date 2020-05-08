16:04 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Hadar Goldin's father wants to negotiate with Hamas The father of Hadar Goldin want's his son's body returned to Israel and is urging the government to negotiate with Hamas to make this happen. Hadar was killed during operation Protective Edge in Gaza six years ago. The body of another fallen soldier, as well as two Israeli citizen hostages, are being held by Hamas in Gaza and negotiations for their return in exchange for terrorists imprisoned in Israel have been said to be taking place at this time. ► ◄ Last Briefs