News BriefsIyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20
Jerusalem preschools to open on Lag Ba'omer
The Jerusalem municipality has ordered that all 630 preschools under its jurisdiction will remain open on Lag Ba'omer this year, with the preschool assistants receiving full payment for the extra day.
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion explained: "These are complex times, and in order to succeed in them, we need great flexibility and creativity. I promise parents that we will do everything we can, always, in order to help you and make things easier."
