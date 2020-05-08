Protest outside home of Supreme Court President

A protest is currently underway outside the Tel Aviv home of Supreme Court President Esther Hayut.

Residents of south Tel Aviv are protesting what they see as the excessive intervention of the Court on matters already legislated by the Knesset, and specifically, the overturning of the Deposit Law, which required illegal immigrants to deposit a portion of their earnings which would only be returned to them when leaving the country. South Tel Aviv is home to tens of thousands of illegal immigrants, and the crime rate has soared in the area.

"While people have the right to protest, this right comes along with the responsibility to adhere to the guidelines and conditions determined by the Health Ministry in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus," police stated.