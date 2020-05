14:10 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Leftist questioned regarding threats says case should be closed Haim Shadmi, the left wing activist who was questioned today by police regarding threats he is alleged to have made on the safety of Yair Netanyahu, the son of the prime minister, spoke with media outlets, saying that: "I was treated with the utmost courtesy. If justice, truth, understanding, and common sense prevail, the case against me will be closed." ► ◄ Last Briefs