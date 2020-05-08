Nine injured in collision on Road 918

Nine people have been injured in a collision between two vehicles on Road 918 near Horeshet Tal in the Galilee region. Three people are in serious condition, an 18-year-old girl is in moderate condition, and five others have mild injuries.

Two of those who sustained serious injuries were taken to Rambam hospital in Haifa by helicopter. The third seriously injured person along with five others were taken to Ziv hospital in Tzefat.