No public transport in Meron region till after Lag B'Omer

The government has suspended all public transport in the Meron region for the coming week. Special bus lines will be operating to serve residents of the region.

From Sunday through Wednesday, no travel to Meron will be permitted, and police will be setting up roadblocks on all the roads leading to Meron. A local resident wishing to travel on one of the special bus lines will have to produce valid ID showing his place of residence before boarding.

For inquiries regarding bus routes and timetables, call *8787.