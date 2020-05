13:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 'Wrong for parents to pressure preschools to open' Read more Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch calls on government to decide whether preschools should open on Lag Ba'omer, says parent pressure is 'wrong.' ► ◄ Last Briefs