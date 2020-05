12:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Police question left-wingers on threats made against PM's son Read more One left-winger recorded saying: "One day, you won't have your bodyguards with you, and then, who knows..." ► ◄ Last Briefs