12:06
Reported
News BriefsIyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20
245 deaths so far including 88-year-old man who died today
A 88-year-old man has passed away from coronavirus. The man was a resident of Haifa and passed away in Bnai Zion hospital, after being admitted over a month ago in serious condition. He was sedated and placed on a ventilator, but medical staff were unable to save him.
The total number of Covid-19 fatalities in Israel now stands at 245, with 64 serious cases currently on ventilators.
16,409 cases have been confirmed so far, 11,252 of which are people who have already recovered.
