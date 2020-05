12:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 'All the models showed tens of thousands of deaths in Israel' Read more 'Our main concern was that people wouldn't adhere to the guidelines,' says Health Ministry Director-General Bar Siman Tov. ► ◄ Last Briefs