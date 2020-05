11:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 "It's a total miracle that I'm here' Read more New immigrant Ayelet Mintz, who arrived in Israel during the coronavirus epidemic, tells about her flight and unforgettable experience. ► ◄ Last Briefs