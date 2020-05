10:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Iyar 14, 5780 , 08/05/20 Chani Lifshitz: 'People shamed me, but I kept silent' Read more Chani Lifshitz, Chabad emissary in Kathmandu, explains significance of the 'Second Passover,' & connection to her refusal to light torch. ► ◄ Last Briefs