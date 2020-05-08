Arrest extended of Holon resident accused of murdering wife

The Tel Aviv District Court has again extended the arrest of Mandapru Al-Aza, a resident of Holon who is accused of killing his wife. An extension of five days was granted.

Immediately following his arrest last week, the judge said, "This was an extremely cruel murder that was committed in full view of young children. Furthermore, the suspect was only released a month and a half ago, after serving time for a different offence committed against his wife."