UN Secretary-General: Pandemic has caused 'tsunami of hate'

In a statement today, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the coronavirus pandemic has caused a "tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering," AP reports.

With Covid-19 dubbed the "Chinese virus," attacks against those of Asian appearance have become more common, but so have anti-Semitic attacks, online and in person, and Guterres added that anti-Muslim attacks have also been reported, and that people have been denied access to medical treatment on the basis of their country of origin.

The UN Secretary-General also made mention of despicable verbal and written attacks against the elderly, with some suggesting that they are "expendable."